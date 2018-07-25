Lawmaker apologizes for improper use of legislative immunity

State Rep. Paul Mosley, R-Lake Havasu City, apologized for his use of legislative immunity to get out of speeding tickets.
The Daily Miner reports Mosley apologized Tuesday during a forum in Lake Havasu City.
Mosley says he "messed up" and will personally sponsor the bill to get rid of legislative immunity because "I don't see the purpose of it."
Gov. Doug Ducey says he wants lawmakers to act early in 2019 to put a referendum on the ballot.
Ducey signed an executive order directing state troopers to cite lawmakers if they break traffic laws despite the constitutional provision.
Mosley told a deputy who pulled him over that last March he had previously driven at 120 mph (193 kph).
According to a sheriff's report, Mosley said he shouldn't be cited because of legislative immunity.
