Judge’s ruling supports Oregon school’s transgender policy

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against an Oregon school district's policy that allows a transgender male student to use the boys' locker room and bathroom.
Brook Shelley of Basic Rights Oregon says Tuesday's ruling sends a clear message to school districts that transgender students deserve as safe and affirming an education as every other student.
The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Oregon intervened in the case earlier this year on behalf of Basic Rights Oregon, a statewide LGBTQ group.
Some parents at a high school in rural Dallas, Oregon were behind the federal lawsuit.
