View wild horses on the Pilot Butte self-guided tour

Nothing captures the spirit of the West better than a wild horse, and there is nowhere better to see this majestic animal than the Pilot Butte Wild Horse Scenic Loop.
This 24-mile, self-guided tour takes about 90 minutes, traveling between Rock Springs, accessing the loop at Fourteen-Mile Hill, and all the way across the top of White Mountain. Other animals that can be seen on the tour include pronghorn antelope, desert elk, deer, rabbits, coyotes, hawks, eagles and sage grouse.
But of course, the wild horses are what attract visitors to this area of southwest Wyoming. With a population of about 1,500 head, chances are strong that you will be able to admire these wild horses during your visit. When you observe the descendants of the horses that were reintroduced to the area in the 1800s by cattle ranchers, you are witnessing the living history of the West.
Visitors also have a chance to take in some of the best vistas in Wyoming while on the tour. This route offers several scenic overlooks of the area's prominent features, such as Pilot Butte, Boar's Tusk, Killpecker Sand Dunes, Steamboat Mountain, North and South Table Mountains, Leucite Hills, Aspen Mountain, Wilkins Peak, and the Overland Trail and Union Pacific railroad corridors. The Wyoming, Wind River, and Uinta mountain ranges can also be seen in all their rugged glory.
ABOUT THE WILD HORSES
According to the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism board, most wild horses in Wyoming are located in the southwestern quarter of the state. The Bureau of Land Management's Rock Springs Office is the headquarters for the Wild Horse Program in Wyoming. The appropriate management level for wild horses in Wyoming is approximately 6,000, and about 2,500 of these horses are in the Rock Springs district.
Wild horses have no true natural predators other than an occasional mountain lion, so populations can increase rapidly. This rate of increase is generally about 20 percent per year, with some years topping 40 percent. When populations of wildlife, wild horses and domestic livestock exceed the capabilities of their habitat, the environment begins to suffer. If prolonged, it leads to poor rangeland and an overall decline in the health of the wild horses.
To thwart this potential danger, the BLM conducts a periodic census of the wild horses to determine how many animals must be removed from the range. As a result, the BLM said there are fewer cases of injury or death from starvation, dehydration and susceptibility to the elements. The horses are gathered at various times throughout the year.
