View wild horses on the Pilot Butte self-guided tour

This undated photo shows the Pilot Butte Wild Horse Loop Tour which offers visitors spectacular views of the surrounding areas, such as this view of the White Mountain Range to the left, Killpecker Sand Dunes to the right, and the Windriver Range in the distance in Wyoming. Nothing captures the spirit of the West better than a wild horse, and there is nowhere better to see this majestic animal than the Pilot Butte Wild Horse Scenic Loop. (Ann Jantz/Daily Rocket-Miner via AP) Ann Jantz AP