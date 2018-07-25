Gun activist opposing NRA-backed Georgia congresswoman

FILE - In this March 17, 2016, file photo, Lucy McBath, National Spokeswoman for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, is joined by faith leaders, gun violence survivors and others on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss. McBath will challenge Rep. Karen Handel this fall after winning a runoff election in the 6th District of metro Atlanta. McBath defeated fellow Democrat Kevin Abel on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (Joe Ellis/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Joe Ellis AP