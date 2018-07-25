7 candidates jockey to be next Arizona schools chief

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas speaks in Phoneix. After tens of thousands of Arizona teachers walked out of their classrooms in protest this spring, voters are tasked with deciding whether to choose a new chief of the public school system. Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas is running for re-election in a five-way Republican primary, with two Democrats, locked in their own primary. AP Photo/Matt York, File)