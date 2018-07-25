Close lieutenant governor runoff could head to vote recount

The Republican runoff for Georgia lieutenant governor has ended with so few votes separating the candidates that a recount may be needed before a winner is declared.
Unofficial returns show former state Rep. Geoff Duncan finishing just 1,730 votes ahead of state Sen. David Shafer in the Tuesday election. That's less than 1 percent of the total votes cast in the runoff, which exceeded 556,000.
Georgia law allows for a recount of the vote in any election where the victory margin is less than 1 percent. Shafer of Duluth would have to request a recount in writing.
Duncan of Cumming tweeted "WE WON!" on Wednesday. His campaign website links to the Twitter account that posted the tweet.
Shafer's campaign did not immediately return phone and email messages.
