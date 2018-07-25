Oklahoma Ethics Commission called ‘rogue’ agency in lawsuit

Legislators are telling the Oklahoma Supreme Court that the state Ethics Commission has become a "rogue" agency and wrongly considers itself a fourth branch of government.
The Ethics Commission filed a lawsuit last month asking justices to help the watchdog agency get about $2.5 million to perform its duties. The agency accused lawmakers of violating the state constitution by appropriating the agency less than $710,500 to operate this fiscal year that began July 1.
The lawsuit says lawmakers are trying to render the agency ineffective.
The Oklahoman reports that House and Senate leaders filed responses Monday asking justices to stay out of the dispute. Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz says the commission wants a "blank check" to fund operations and showed "a total lack of transparency" in requesting such an increase.
Comments