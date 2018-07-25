Summit County Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing man found

Summit County authorities say searchers have found the body of a 66-year-old South Jordan man who had been reported missing for nearly a week and that there's no indication of foul play.
The Sheriff's Office says Ray Humpherys' body was found Tuesday in the Middle Fork drainage area in the vicinity of where he was last seen near Hidden Lake.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death but the Sheriff's Office says Humpherys' injuries appeared "consistent with the harsh terrain and environment."
An extensive search was launched after Humpherys was reported missing the night of July 19.
A spotter aboard the Department of Public Safety helicopter spotted Humpherys' body and directed search crews to his body.
Humpherys was a teacher at an elementary school in Lehi.
