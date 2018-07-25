Pence scheduled to attend fundraiser for Cramer, visit base

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit North Dakota to campaign for Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer.
Officials say Pence is set to arrive in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon. He will participate in a fundraiser for Cramer's Senate bid and then address military personnel at the Grand Forks Air Force Base. No further details have been announced.
President Donald Trump came to Fargo last month to promote Cramer, who is running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. It is considered to be one of the key raises in the GOP's effort to maintain control of the Senate.
Second Lady Karen Pence is also making the trip to North Dakota and plans to talk with military spouses and visit a honey bee farm near Grand Forks.
