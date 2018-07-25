National Politics

Mississippi officer awarded $20,000 after mold complaint

The Associated Press

July 25, 2018 09:08 AM

ABERDEEN, Miss.

A police officer in Mississippi has been awarded $20,000 in damages after a federal jury ruled his police department retaliated against him for complaining about mold in his office.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported that Brandon Garrett was a sergeant and detective with the Tupelo Police Department and had asked to move out of a mold-contaminated building in 2015.

Garrett was demoted to patrolman and had to continue working in a mold-filled environment.

He had been with Tupelo for 12 years, nine as a detective.

His attorney, Jim Waide, said his transfer to a patrolman was a demotion and retaliatory. The city said it was a lateral move because Garrett was a top officer and needed on patrol.

Waide says Garrett now works for the New Albany Police Department.

