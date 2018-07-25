Immigrant detained during pizza delivery is home with family

Pablo Villavicencio, center, carries one of his daughters while walking with his other daughter moments after he was released from the Hudson County Correctional Facility, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Kearny, N.J. A judge on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Villavicencio, an Ecuadorean immigrant who is being held at the facility for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez AP