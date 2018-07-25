In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of an accident on Forest Park Parkway in St. Louis. Authorities say 58-year-old Janet Torrisi-Mokwa, a prominent businesswoman and wife of former St. Louis chief Joe Mokwa, was killed instantly when a 1-ton chunk of concrete fell from a bridge over a roadway and crushed her car. (Cristina M. Fletes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of an accident on Forest Park Parkway in St. Louis. Authorities say 58-year-old Janet Torrisi-Mokwa, a prominent businesswoman and wife of former St. Louis chief Joe Mokwa, was killed instantly when a 1-ton chunk of concrete fell from a bridge over a roadway and crushed her car. (Cristina M. Fletes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Cristina M. Fletes AP
In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of an accident on Forest Park Parkway in St. Louis. Authorities say 58-year-old Janet Torrisi-Mokwa, a prominent businesswoman and wife of former St. Louis chief Joe Mokwa, was killed instantly when a 1-ton chunk of concrete fell from a bridge over a roadway and crushed her car. (Cristina M. Fletes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Cristina M. Fletes AP

National Politics

Wife of ex-St. Louis police chief killed by falling concrete

The Associated Press

July 25, 2018 06:08 AM

ST. LOUIS

Authorities say a prominent businesswoman and the wife of a former St. Louis police chief was killed instantly when a 1-ton chunk of concrete fell from a bridge over a roadway and crushed her car.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 58-year-old Janet Torrisi-Mokwa, the wife of former chief Joe Mokwa.

Investigators say Torrisi-Mokwa was driving along Forest Park Parkway Monday when a driver lost control on the bridge over the parkway and slammed into the concrete barrier. A large chunk of concrete was dislodged and fell onto Torrisi-Mokwa's Tesla below.

Police say the 22-year-old driver of the car that struck the barrier was treated for minor injuries.

Torrisi-Mokwa was the founder of Congruence Inc., a leadership advisory firm, and was active with the Humane Society of Missouri.

  Comments  