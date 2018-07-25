Wife of ex-St. Louis police chief killed by falling concrete

In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of an accident on Forest Park Parkway in St. Louis. Authorities say 58-year-old Janet Torrisi-Mokwa, a prominent businesswoman and wife of former St. Louis chief Joe Mokwa, was killed instantly when a 1-ton chunk of concrete fell from a bridge over a roadway and crushed her car. (Cristina M. Fletes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Cristina M. Fletes AP