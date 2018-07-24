Senator raises more than challengers in Mississippi race

FILE - In this May 1, 2018 file photo, Mississippi Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is photographed in a media sit-down in Ridgeland, Miss. Hyde-Smith, the appointed U.S. senator in Mississippi, is raising more money so far than her challengers in a special election. Campaign finance reports show the Republican Sen. Hyde-Smith collected nearly $1.6 million through the end of June. That compares to $308,236 raised by Democrat Mike Espy and $272,263 raised by Republican Chris McDaniel. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Rogelio V. Solis AP