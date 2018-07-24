Lawyers for detained pizza deliverer head to court

FILE - In this June 18, 2018, file photo, Sandra Chica, center, wife of Pablo Villavicencio, walks with their two daughters as she arrives for a news conference outside federal immigration offices, in New York. Lawyers for Pablo Villavicencio, who was detained while delivering pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation, will ask a federal judge to stop his deportation. A hearing is scheduled Tuesday, July 24, in the case. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Mark Lennihan AP