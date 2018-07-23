Kentucky secretary of state expecting baby boy in December

Allison Lundergan-Grimes the Democratic Kentucky secretary of state listens with others during a session at the convention of state secretaries of state Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Philadelphia. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen addressed the convention, Saturday, telling the gathering that there are no signs that Russia is targeting this year’s midterm elections with the same “scale or scope” it targeted the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Mel Evans AP