Allison Lundergan-Grimes the Democratic Kentucky secretary of state listens with others during a session at the convention of state secretaries of state Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Philadelphia. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen addressed the convention, Saturday, telling the gathering that there are no signs that Russia is targeting this year’s midterm elections with the same “scale or scope” it targeted the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Allison Lundergan-Grimes the Democratic Kentucky secretary of state listens with others during a session at the convention of state secretaries of state Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Philadelphia. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen addressed the convention, Saturday, telling the gathering that there are no signs that Russia is targeting this year’s midterm elections with the same “scale or scope” it targeted the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Mel Evans AP
Allison Lundergan-Grimes the Democratic Kentucky secretary of state listens with others during a session at the convention of state secretaries of state Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Philadelphia. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen addressed the convention, Saturday, telling the gathering that there are no signs that Russia is targeting this year’s midterm elections with the same “scale or scope” it targeted the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Mel Evans AP

National Politics

Kentucky secretary of state expecting baby boy in December

The Associated Press

July 23, 2018 04:43 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's secretary of state says she is expecting a baby boy in December.

Alison Lundergan Grimes made the announcement Monday with her husband on her personal Twitter account . Grimes shared that the couple have had difficulty having a child. She said she holds in her heart people who are affected by infertility.

Earlier this month, state Treasurer Allison Ball became the state's first constitutional officer to give birth while in office. Her son, Levi Adrian Swan, was born July 3.

Grimes is a Democrat who is finishing up her second term in office. She gained national attention in 2014 during her unsuccessful campaign to defeat Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Grimes is prohibited by term limits from seeking re-election in 2019. But she is a potential candidate for governor.

  Comments  