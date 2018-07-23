12 audio files sent to prosecutors in Michael Cohen probe

FILE - In a Wednesday, May 30, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen arrives to court in New York. A court filing reveals that a dozen audio recordings seized by the FBI from President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, have been forwarded to federal prosecutors. A court-appointed lawyer helping to decide which of the seized files are protected by attorney-client privilege, said in a court filing Monday, July 23, 2018, that prosecutors got the recordings Friday after attorneys for Trump and Cohen dropped their argument that the files should remain confidential.The recordings were among many data files taken from Cohen last spring as part of a probe of his business practices. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Seth Wenig AP