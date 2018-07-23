Report: Tribes misspent $6.2 million; BIA confirms findings

A report by the U.S. Department of the Interior's Office of the Inspector General has confirmed that the roads department operated by two Wyoming tribes misspent $6.2 million of federal money.
The Ranger reports that chairmen for both the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho previously defended most of their handling of Bureau of Indian Affairs money.
But the final report issued last week maintained that the tribes spent almost seven times more on equipment between 2013 and 2015 than they were allowed under their federal contract. In addition, the report says tribes used money for unapproved administrative costs.
The report blames much of the misspending on a failure of oversight by BIA staff.
The BIA has since provided training to its staff and plans new rules for the tribal contracts.
