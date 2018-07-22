Neo-Nazi books found in Lincoln neighborhood libraries

Lincoln Police are investigating after neo-Nazi books wer left in more than a dozen Little Free Libraries across the city.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports the booklets were found in 17 of the small outdoor book exchanges in Lincoln. Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported in Omaha.
Lincoln Police Capt. Donald Scheinost said a book titled "You and Your Folk" was removed from several of the libraries.
The Anti-Defamation League urges any residents who encounter such propaganda to report it.
