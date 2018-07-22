Critics want AG to weigh in on marijuana gifts

Legal marijuana opponents want Vermont's Attorney General to explicitly prevent businesses from gifting marijuana.
Democratic Attorney General T.J. Donovan could unveil guidance this week on what critics call a loophole in Vermont's marijuana legalization law. Recreational marijuana became legal this month in Vermont, the ninth state to legalize it.
Adults over age 21 will be able to possess up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of marijuana, two mature marijuana plants and four immature plants.
The new law doesn't set up a system to tax or regulate the production of marijuana. With no provisions for pot shops, users must grow it themselves or buy it from illicit dealers.
Critics like Physicians, Friends and Families for a Better Vermont say Vermont must prevent businesses from gifting marijuana and charging fees.
