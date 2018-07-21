Sex workers speaking out against effort targeting brothels

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, owner Dennis Hof, left, jokes with madam Sonja Bandolik at the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. Workers at legal brothels in Nevada say an attention-grabbing pimp’s campaign for the Legislature has sparked an anti-brothel effort in some counties that they fear could spread to other parts of the state that allow for legal prostitution, the Reno Gazette Journal reports. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) John Locher AP