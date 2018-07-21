Arkansas Governor accepts party’s nomination for re-election

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has formally accepted the state Republican Party's nomination for governor, seeking re-election to a second term.
Hutchinson accepted the nomination at the state Republican Party's convention Saturday in Little Rock. In a statement Hutchinson vowed to further lower income taxes, "transform state government" and raise starting teacher pay to one of the highest rates in the region.
On Friday Hutchinson's 42-year-old son, William Asa Hutchinson III, pleaded not guilty to his fourth driving while intoxicated charge.
Hutchinson prevailed in a Republican primary vote in May after President Donald Trump endorsed him on Twitter. He faces two challengers in November: Democrat Jared Henderson and Libertarian Mark West.
