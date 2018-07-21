Oregon governor invokes emergency declaration as fires rage

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act allowing state officials to mobilize additional workers to battle a combination of blazes in a southwestern part of the state.
Brown invoked the emergency declaration Saturday morning in response to the Garner Complex of fires in Jackson and Josephine counties where some homeowners are under various levels of evacuation orders.
Officials say the fires are expected to grow with hot, dry and windy weather conditions.
More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the 2.6-square-mile (6.7-square-kilometer) series of fires that are 8 percent contained.
Sixteen helicopters are assigned to the blaze. Canadian retardant planes are also available but have been grounded in Medford due to smoky conditions.
