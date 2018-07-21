City moves to force owner to repair burned-out landmark

Officials in a southwest Mississippi city say they're trying to save a burned-out historic home built in 1818.
The Natchez Democrat reports the city of Natchez has begun legal proceedings against the owner of Arlington, which burned in 2002, accusing him of demolition by neglect.
The house was roofed following the fire, but little additional work has been done. The structure is a national historic landmark and was named one of Mississippi's 10 most endangered historic sites in 2009.
Under city rules, Arlington owner Thomas Vaughan has 30 days to make repairs. If he doesn't act, the city's Historic Preservation Commission is scheduled to meet on Sept. 12 and could order Vaughan to fix the house within 90 days. After that, the city can fine the owner $1,000 a day.
