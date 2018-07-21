Voters debate merits of Arkansas ballot proposal

Backers and foes are debating a proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment that would limit certain damages in civil lawsuits and allow lawmakers to rewrite the state Supreme Court's procedural rules if approved.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that supporters and opponents debated the issue before about 150 people attending the Political Animals Club luncheon Thursday in Little Rock.
Supporters like the Arkansans for Jobs and Justice committee say the amendment will help recruit more jobs and doctors to Arkansas. But opponents like the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association disagreed with such assessments.
The debate comes a week after a former Pulaski County judge filed a lawsuit seeking to knock the issue off the Nov. 6 general election ballot, arguing the proposal's an illegal amalgamation of changes to the Arkansas Constitution.
Comments