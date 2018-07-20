Montana Greens ordered to disclose signature effort details

Montana's commissioner of political practices said Friday that the Green Party violated campaign laws by failing to report the cost of signatures gathered by a political consultant to qualify the party for the ballot.
Commissioner Jeffrey Mangan said he was ordering Montana Green Party officials to disclose by August 24 who paid for more than 9,400 signatures gathered by consultant Advanced Micro Targeting Inc. and how much it cost.
Green Party officials have previously said they sought the public's help in gathering signatures but were unaware of any paid signature gathering on their behalf.
Democrats filed a complaint with Mangan's office against Advanced Micro Targeting in March. The Las Vegas-based consulting firm has previously done work for Republican campaigns.
"This ruling proves what we have known all along: that an out-of-state dark money group tried to interfere in Montana's elections," Nancy Keenan, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, said in an emailed statement.
A state judge recently ordered Green Party candidates removed from the November ballot for not gathering enough valid signatures to qualify after Democrats sued Secretary of State Cory Stapleton. Stapleton, a Republican, appealed that decision on Wednesday and asked District Judge James Reynolds to suspend his July 9 order while the case is pending.
Democrats and Republicans agree that having the Green Party on the ballot could siphon votes away from Democratic candidates, including U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is being challenged by state Auditor Matt Rosendale.
In their complaint to Mangan, Democrats did not allege wrongdoing by the Green Party. But the commissioner said in a written decision that the Greens were required to report any money spent by Advanced Micro Targeting as an "in-kind contribution."
"It is likely a significant amount of money was expended in an effort to place the Montana Green Party on the ballot," Mangan wrote. "Montana citizens expect transparency in all political practices, yet no one has stepped forward to simply report the amount of money spent in this signature gathering process."
Representatives of Advanced Micro Targeting and Green Party spokeswoman Danielle Breck did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages.
Mangan said a fine against the Green Party was justified but did not set an amount.
Comments