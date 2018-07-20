Republicans pick Charlotte to host 2020 convention

FILE - In this July 16, 2018, file photo, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles speaks to a packed chamber during a public forum before the Charlotte City Council votes whether to host the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. As Charlotte, North Carolina, celebrates being chosen Friday, July 20, to host the 2020 Republican National Convention, an undercurrent of concern about the potential for violence runs through the Democratic-leaning city. Lyles led the campaign to bring the convention to Charlotte and said in a newspaper column that it would be a chance for the city to show its inclusiveness. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) Chuck Burton AP