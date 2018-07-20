Wolf starts state government work group on election security

Pennsylvania's governor is bringing together government agencies to help ensure the state's elections are safe and secure.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday he was setting up the Inter-Agency Election Preparedness and Security Workgroup, led by his cabinet member who heads the agency that oversees voting.
The chairmen are acting Secretary of State Robert Torres and John MacMillan, the Office of Administration's chief information officer.
The group also includes the Military and Veterans Affairs Department, as well as the offices of the governor, homeland security and inspector general. Other members are the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the state police.
They'll focus on training and preparation at all levels of election administration, planning for different possible problems and collecting public input on the topic of election security.
