Oregon bans campfires, open flames at all state parks

Oregon has banned campfires and open flames at all state parks following Gov. Kate Brown's wildfire emergency declaration this week.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state Parks and Recreation Department announced the ban Thursday that applies to wood, charcoal and other open flame sources that are not controlled with a valve.
The department says liquid fuel stoves that can be turned off with a valve are allowed.
Officials expect the ban to last a week, but the period will depend on weather, conditions and input from fire officials.
The governor declared the state of emergency Wednesday following the blaze that erupted Tuesday near the city of The Dalles and spread into a rural farming area.
