State Auditor unable to measure business incentives

The Vermont State Auditor's office says it cannot measure the impact of the state's business incentives programs.
Vermont Public Radio reports the office released a report July 9 saying the state spends about $14 million a year on those programs and tourism marketing.
But the report says there isn't enough data to determine if the state is getting a return on its investment.
State Auditor Doug Hoffer says officials should instead consider getting rid of some incentives programs and invest in something quantifiable such as affordable housing.
Michael Schirling, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, says he believes the incentives are necessary for Vermont to have a competitive business climate.
He says Vermont spends less on business incentives than other states.
Comments