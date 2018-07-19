Hood: ‘Net’ around info about road proposed near Reeves home

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood tells reporters, he has sent letters to more than 50 state officials asking them to preserve any records they might have related to a planned frontage road off Lakeland Drive from Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves’ neighborhood to a nearby traffic light at a shopping center in Flowood, Thursday, July 19, 2018, following an unrelated news conference in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Rogelio V. Solis AP