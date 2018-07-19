GOP chairs ask AG to look into birth records site intrusion

House Republican committee chairmen want the Pennsylvania attorney general's office to look into the circumstances surrounding unauthorized changes to the state government website that fields requests for birth and death records.
The four chairmen wrote Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro Thursday, asking for an investigation to ensure personal information wasn't breached.
State officials said last week they shut down the system for about a week in June after someone with apparent inside knowledge made "cosmetic modifications" to the site.
The Office of Administration says no records were viewed, accessed, created or deleted. It says that if records had been compromised, the people affected would have been notified.
Shapiro's spokesman says his office has been in contact with the Wolf administration to determine what occurred and the appropriate way to respond.
