Minnesota congressman faces questions over dismissed staffer

FILE - In this April 18, 2018, file photo, Rep. Richard Nolan, D-Minn., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nolan is facing questions about his handling of a former top staffer accused of harassing and groping young female staffers. MinnPost reports that longtime former legislative director Jim Swiderski was repeatedly accused of inappropriate conduct and groping. Nolan isn’t seeking another term in Congress but is instead a lieutenant governor candidate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite File) J. Scott Applewhite AP