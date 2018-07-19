Candidates sign up for Louisiana’s secretary of state race

Louisiana's election sign-up period is continuing with no surprises for the position at the top of the ballot, secretary of state.
State Rep. Julie Stokes, a Kenner Republican, registered for the race Thursday, days after getting confirmation from her doctor that she remains cancer-free. Treatment for breast cancer derailed Stokes' plans to run for state treasurer last year.
Besides Stokes, two other contenders have filed paperwork for the Nov. 6 election: Republican former Sen. A.G. Crowe of Pearl River and Democrat Renee Fontenot Free of Baton Rouge, who worked as top assistant to two prior secretaries of state.
Another lawmaker, Republican Rep. Rick Edmonds, says he'll qualify for the race Friday, the registration period's last day.
The seat is open because Republican Tom Schedler resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.
