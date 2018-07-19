A look at candidates signed up for Louisiana’s Nov. 6 ballot

The sign-up period for Louisiana's Nov. 6 primary election runs through Friday. The top of the ballot will include all six U.S. House races and a race to fill the open secretary of state's seat. The candidates who have qualified so far are:
___
SECRETARY OF STATE:
A.G. Crowe, R-Pearl River; Renee Fontenot Free, D-Baton Rouge; and Julie Stokes, R-Kenner.
___
U.S. HOUSE, 1st DISTRICT:
Jim Francis, D-Covington; Howard Kearney, Libertarian-Mandeville; and Tammy Savoie, D-New Orleans.
___
U.S. HOUSE, 2nd DISTRICT:
Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, independent-New Orleans; Cedric Richmond (incumbent), D-New Orleans; Shawndra Rodriguez, no party-Baton Rouge; and Jesse Schmidt, no party-Gretna.
___
U.S. HOUSE, 3rd DISTRICT:
Rob Anderson, D-DeQuincy; Josh Guillory, R-Lafayette; Clay Higgins (incumbent), R-Port Barre; Mildred "Mimi" Methvin, D-Lafayette; Larry Rader, D-New Iberia; and Verone Thomas, D-Lake Charles.
___
U.S. HOUSE, 5th DISTRICT:
Ralph Abraham (incumbent), R-Alto.
___
U.S. HOUSE, 6th DISTRICT:
Justin DeWitt, D-Baton Rouge.
___
LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 1st DISTRICT:
Richard Ducote, R-Covington; and Greg Guidry (incumbent), R-New Orleans.
___
LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 5th DISTRICT:
Jeff Hughes (incumbent), R-Walker.
___
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION
Craig Greene (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge.
Comments