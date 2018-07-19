Michelle Obama joins nationwide voter registration effort

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama address the crowd during a conversation with poet Elizabeth Alexander at the second day of the Obama Foundation Summit, in Chicago. The former first lady says she’s excited to join When We All Vote to help “inspire and empower” eligible voters to “make their voices heard.” The organization launched Thursday and will work online and in person to help register anyone who wants to vote in the fall. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Charles Rex Arbogast AP