North Carolina deputy killed in crash with colleague

A veteran North Carolina sheriff's deputy was killed after his motorcycle collided with a colleague's patrol car.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told news outlets Deputy Justin Betts was headed west on a road outside of Statesville on Wednesday and 23-year veteran Cpl. Bill Wood was traveling east.
Campbell said Betts slowed to turn into a parking lot and drove his car in front of Wood, leading to the collision. Emergency personnel performed CPR on Wood, but couldn't revive him.
Betts was not hurt.
Campbell said Betts has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation.
The sheriff said Wood had been a county employee since 1993, when he began work at Iredell County Emergency Communications as a dispatcher. He joined the sheriff's office in 2007.
