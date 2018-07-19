The casket of slain Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna is carried into St. Mary of the Sacred Heart in Hanover, Mass., Thursday, July 19, 2018. Chesna was killed Sunday by a man police say threw a rock at the officer before shooting him with his own weapon. The suspect is also charged with killing a 77-year-old innocent bystander. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Thousands of police in uniform honor slain officer at wake

The Associated Press

July 19, 2018 06:41 PM

HANOVER, Mass.

Thousands of uniformed officers from Massachusetts and across the country are honoring a Weymouth police officer slain while investigating a car crash last weekend.

The Patriot Ledger reports several thousand officers solemnly processed into the wake for Sgt. Michael Chesna at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart in Hanover on Thursday.

The officers came from as far away as Texas, New York, Colorado, Ohio and Illinois.

Earlier Thursday, a police escort accompanied the hearse as pedestrians lined the road holding American flags. The funeral is Friday at the church.

Chesna, who leaves a wife and two children, was killed Sunday by a man police say threw a rock at the officer before shooting him with his own weapon.

The suspect is also charged with killing 77-year-old bystander Vera Adams.

