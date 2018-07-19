New state program aims to help dairies comply with fed rules

North Dakota's Agriculture Department has launched a program to help dairy operations in the state with the cost of complying with national rules for fluid milk.
Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says the North Dakota Dairy Improvement Assistance Program will provide cost-share help to dairy operations for improvements such as new water wells, rural water connections and floor repairs.
The goal is to help the operations comply with the federal Pasteurized Milk Ordinance.
Goehring says $186,000 is available. Applicants can receive a maximum of $3,000. The money is coming from savings in other areas of the department's budget.
