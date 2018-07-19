Flood relief program official gets job with its contractor

A staffer who resigned from a housing program aimed at helping West Virginia flood victims now has a job with its largest contractor.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Wednesday that Russell Tarry left his job in the state Department of Commerce administrating RISE West Virginia in June as scandal arose around the $150 million federally funded program.
Angel Moore, a lobbyist registered with Thompson Construction, forwarded a letter confirming that Tarry now manages construction projects for Allied Response LLC. Allied is a Thompson contractor that has a $49 million contract with RISE.
State Sen. Ed Gaunch chairs the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding. He says Tarry's hiring makes him uncomfortable.
The West Virginia National Guard took on oversight duties of RISE in June. The newspaper couldn't reach the Guard for comment.
