North Carolina editorial roundup

July 16
The Fayetteville Observer on African-American community leaders' skepticism over a Civil War and Reconstruction history center that's progressing toward becoming a brick-and-mortar reality:
The N.C. Civil war & Reconstruction History Center is making steady progress toward becoming a brick-and-mortar reality. Support for the center is growing, but not without great difficulty in the African-American community, where many leaders remain skeptical about what some see as just another monument to the war — and to the institution of slavery that brought many of their forebears here.
That's not hard to understand in a community that, only a year or two ago, was locked into a divisive dispute over keeping an image of the Market House on Fayetteville's city seal. Many of the city's black residents refer to the historic building derisively as "the slave market." Although the building served as a general-purpose marketplace and wasn't built for the slave trade, some slaves were occasionally sold or auctioned there. Yet it's only in the past decade or less that many white history buffs have acknowledged that fact, despite having seen the evidence — which includes advertising for slave auctions published in this newspaper in pre-Civil War years. As Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin pointed out during a town hall meeting last week, "We're in a very racially divided time."
But we're also in a time when we have a unique opportunity to begin bridging those divides. Simply having an African-American mayor is one of those opportunities. The history center is another. That's why we're grateful that Fayetteville State University Chancellor James Anderson has stepped up to champion the center. Anderson, who hosted last week's town hall discussion of the history center, believes strongly in its mission — to tell the entire story of the war and its aftermath, including a honest portrayal of, and research into, the lives of African Americans and Native Americans, before, during and after the war.
During the meeting, Anderson emphasized that the entire story — from the viewpoint of women, slaves, ministers, white abolitionists, Native Americans and others must be told. It is, he said, "our responsibility as a city. ... We must make sure we focus on that."
Down the road in Wilmington last week, we heard some of the reasons why the center and its accurate rendition of history will be so important. At a workshop organized by the history center, several teachers recounted their experiences in teaching Civil War history, listening to students who had been told as they were growing up that the Civil War wasn't about slavery — that it was a noble struggle analogous to the American Revolution, a war about rights and freedom, and not about the horrific enslavement of millions of human beings who formed the base of the region's economy.
More than 150 years after the war's end, it's clear that we still need the benefit of scholarship and an accurate portrayal of the war, the conditions that led to it, and what happened in the aftermath. That needs to include an honest examination and portrayal of Reconstruction, which included many continuing efforts to dehumanize, disenfranchise and debase an entire race.
But we're heartened by the leadership offered by Anderson and others who have become part of the effort to create the history center. During last week's town hall meeting, Fayetteville City Councilman D.J. Haire said he has "struggled" with supporting the history center and asked, "Just how do I sell this to our community?" We hope Haire and other skeptics will follow the lead offered by Anderson and Colvin, who said he has only recently come to support the center.
The answer is simple: What will become of our community if we don't build the history center, if we don't create an institution to tell the full and complete story of the Civil War and its aftermath? Will we instead allow the continued propagation of the glossy and glorious version of the war, conveniently ignoring the things that made it one of the darkest eras of our country's history? We can't afford to stay stuck in that track.
July 17
The Charlotte Observer on Charlotte's City Council voting to move forward on bringing the 2020 Republican National Convention to the city:
Cross your fingers, Charlotte.
That's what our City Council did Monday when it voted to move forward on bringing the 2020 Republican National Convention here. The vote was close — 6-5 after some Democrats reluctantly nodded yes — a reflection of the hesitancy surrounding the event and the president it will celebrate.
To be sure, the convention will bring money to Charlotte, and it's a chance for our city to again show off to a national and world audience. But the reality is that Charlotte largely won't be judged on how we act two years from now, but on how others behave when they're here. That's an uncomfortable notion, but it's a risk the City Council and Mayor Vi Lyles are willing to take.
Why? Supporters of the convention offer a couple reasons. The GOP convention, they say, is an opportunity to show how Charlotte is welcoming to all, including those who might not share the city's leftward leanings. Mostly it's just good for the bottom line, with millions of dollars expected for Charlotte businesses and their workers.
But there's a very real risk our city — and its brand — can get burned two years from now. Yes, Charlotte will be friendly and welcoming, but if a local business puts an ugly anti-Trump sign in the window or more Uber drivers get feisty with Republicans, the resulting swarm of attention could wipe out whatever goodwill the city accumulates. More seriously — if the intensity surrounding Trump's presidency brings unrest, property damage or violence, our city's brand will be among the casualties.
Let's be clear: This is not a preemptive indictment of Republicans or conservatives. As we've learned in recent years, violent protest can come from the extreme right or extreme left. Our City Council didn't just cross its fingers Monday. It placed a significant burden on Charlotte's law enforcement leaders.
As for the politics, we don't expect that the convention issue is settled in Democratic circles. Unhappy liberals are already talking about finding primary opponents for Democrats on the council who gave the thumbs up to Trump's GOP. The next council election will come before the convention, which means that those who voted yes — at-large members James Mitchell and Julie Eiselt along with District 1's Larken Egleston and District 4's Greg Phipps — won't have the luxury of saying everything turned out fine.
One thing both Democrats and Republicans can cheer: Although we didn't agree with Mayor Vi Lyles about pursuing this convention, Charlotteans should be pleased with how Lyles has handled this early test of leadership. The mayor hasn't shrunk from her convention invitation nor been defensive about it. She's stood up to explain her rationale, been gracious about those who disagree, and she even posted her daughter's social media dissent. That's encouraging — and it comes after a string of mayors who've been either prickly about criticism or reluctant to put themselves in a position to face it.
But now, Lyles surely might face it. RNC 2020 is coming to town. It's an unpredictable event for an unpredictable president, and Charlotte is taking a chance that most every other city passed on. Cross your fingers. Our city's leaders just did.
July 15
StarNews of Wilmington on a school bond not being among the state constitutional amendments that will be on the ballot in November:
The GOP supermajority in Raleigh has decided that it's important to let voters decide in November on six changes to the state constitution.
Perhaps no priority is more important than enshrining North Carolinian's right to hunt and fish in the constitution. That should put a stop to the hordes of angry protesters demanding that fishing be outlawed.
Other constitutional amendments on the ballot include extending the GOP-dominated legislature's control over boards and commissions, demanding that voters present photo IDs, lowering the cap on state income tax rates, and expanding the rights of crime victims.
What's not on the ballot is a school bond.
A 2016 study put the state's school needs at more than $8 billion, and a new mandate to reduce class sizes for K-3 students has school systems scrambling to provide enough classrooms.
School systems in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties are struggling to meet challenges posed by the region's growth, our Cammie Bellamy reported recently. Nearly two dozen schools have opened in our three counties since 2000 to accommodate thousands of additional students.
While student population growth may slow some in the next few years as older families move into the region, pressure remains to open new classrooms and upgrade aging facilities.
In Southeastern North Carolina, Pender County is anticipating the fastest growth in student population, with another 2,000 students expected in 2025. That system is replacing an 82-year-old school in Penderlea and building two new schools in Surf City.
Local voters have shown support for school bonds. Pender and New Hanover voters passed bond issues in 2014 and Brunswick in 2016.
Statewide, voters passed a school bond issue in 1996.
Local school officials had hoped to benefit from a $1.9 billion statewide bond, which would have sent money to each school district based on size, growth and economic need.
New Hanover Schools supported the drive for a bond vote by identifying $400 million in facility needs.
But alas, there will be no North Carolina school bond question on the ballot on Nov. 6.
When advocacy groups went to the Honorables last year to ask for that $1.9 billion bond, the proposal initially met with broad support, the Raleigh News & Observer reported, with both Republican and Democratic sponsors signing onto the bill filed in spring 2017.
But things have changed.
House Speaker Tim Moore told The Associated Press that some of his fellow GOP lawmakers worried about the state growing its debt after lawmakers agreed to issue up to $3 billion in new debt over 10 years for road improvements.
Of course, that money would be paid back through highway-dedicated revenues, but never mind.
Republicans also state proudly that the state is making more than $370 million in lottery proceeds available to school districts for construction needs. In other words, money from a state lottery set up to benefit schools is being spent on schools. Good on them.
We have no problem protecting crime victims and their families, and we're all for hunting and fishing. We suspect those measures were put on the ballot to get Republicans out to the polls this fall, and it might work.
But it certainly says a lot about GOP priorities in the General Assembly that hunting, fishing and power grabs are worthy of voter attention, while our schools are not.
