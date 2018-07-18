Retrial for neo-Nazi in death of woman in interracial couple

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Travis Ricci, a neo-Nazi whose murder trial in Phoenix ended with a mistrial on July 11, 2018. Prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, that they’ll continue pressing the murder charge against Ricci in the 2009 shooting death of Kelly Ann Jaeger. (Arizona Department of Corrections via AP, file) AP