North Louisiana-based military base looks to fight birds

Vultures on the flight line at Barksdale Air Force Base in north Louisiana are causing a problem, prompting officials to bring out the pyrotechnic screamers.
The Times reports those noisemakers aimed at scaring away the birds make a loud whistling noise and base officials say they're similar to fireworks.
Officially, the operation is called a Bird and Animal Strike Hazard operation, or BASH for short. Two different types of vultures are typically seen in Louisiana — the black vulture and the turkey vulture.
The base says the birds pose a safety hazard to ingoing and outgoing aircraft and are destructive to base property.
The screamers began operating Monday and will be in effect through Friday.
Comments