Investor gives another $1.4M to N Carolina political groups

The largest donor in North Carolina state politics last year kept giving substantially during the first half of 2018.
Political finance data filed with the state elections board show Greg Lindberg of Durham gave more than $1.4 million to state campaign and independent expenditure committees through June 30. More committee filings are due next week.
Lindberg is the founder of investment firm Eli Global. The unaffiliated voter gave $3.4 million to state committees last year.
In 2018, Lindberg has given $600,000 to the state Republican Party, $250,000 to the state Democratic Party and $100,000 to the Chatham County GOP. Another $500,000 went to what's called the North Carolina Growth and Prosperity Committee.
The Growth and Prosperity treasurer, a Chatham GOP leader and Eli Global executive all have the same name.
Comments