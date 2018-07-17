3 Democrats raised $170K-plus in last quarter in Kansas 3rd

Campaign finance records show that three Democratic candidates in the 3rd Congressional District each raised more than $170,000 in contributions during the last quarter.
But Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder continued to maintain a huge fundraising advantage over any potential Democratic challenger.
Six Democrats are vying for their party's nomination in the Kansas City-area district.
The top Democratic fundraisers for the quarter were labor attorney Brent Welder, with almost $179,000 in contributions; teacher Tom Niermann, with more than $174,000, and attorney Sharice Davids, with almost $172,000.
Welder had the most cash on hand at the end of June, with $399,000. Niermann had about $385,000 and Davids, nearly $146,000.
But Yoder ended June with almost $1.9 million in cash. He raised about $453,000 in contributions, most of it from political action committees.
Comments