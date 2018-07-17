Providence’s longest-serving councilor fails to make ballot

Providence's longest-serving city councilor hasn't qualified to appear in the September Democratic primary because he failed to submit enough signatures.
WPRI-TV reports Councilman Terrence Hassett confirmed Monday he didn't meet the signature requirement. Candidates are required to collect 50 signatures to get on the ballot.
Katherine Kerwin is the only remaining candidate on the primary and general election ballots for Ward 12. The 21-year-old political newcomer was recently profiled in Teen Vogue alongside other young people running for office.
Independent candidate Daniel Grzych didn't submit signatures. Hassett says he doesn't plan on running a write-in campaign.
Hassett has represented Ward 12 since 1997. He recently served as chairman of the Ordinance Committee and as a Finance Committee member.
Comments