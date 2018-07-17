Town approves zoning change for solar project

Officials in the Rhode Island town of Exeter have approved a zoning change requested by a solar developer despite objections from the local planning board.
The Providence Journal reports the Town Council approved the zone change in 3-2 Monday night. It paves the way for Green Development to build commercial solar operations on 15 different sites in residential zones without special use permits.
Planning Board President Michael DeFransesco says people may be disappointed with the decision but that democracies are about "the rule of the majority."
Green Development CEO Al Bucknam says the projects will bring green jobs to the state. Bucknam says Exeter will benefit directly "for many years."
