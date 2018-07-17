Lottery scam kingpin’s property forfeited; will aid victims

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department in Bismarck, N.D. shows Lavrick Willocks, of Jamaica. Cash and jewelry seized from Willocks, who is accused of masterminding a large lottery scam in the U.S., will be liquidated and the proceeds doled out to victims under a federal judge’s order. It’s a step toward getting at least some restitution for victims. Authorities say at least 90 mostly elderly Americans lost a total of more than $5.7 million to the scam. (Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File) AP