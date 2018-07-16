Jurors at trial of ex-New York senator still deliberating

Dean Skelos leaves federal court with his wife Gail Skelos in New York, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. The former New York state Senate leader and his son got business executives to arrange no-show jobs for the son in a brazen “family shakedown” that corrupted the senator’s office, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday at the retrial of the pair on bribery and extortion charges. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig AP