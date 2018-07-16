Victims’ rights amendment could be taken off Florida ballot

A Florida lawyer is asking a court to remove a victims' rights proposal from this year's ballot.
Criminal defense attorney Lee Hollander filed the lawsuit last week in a Leon County court. Hollander's lawsuit maintains that the proposed constitutional amendment that is going before voters is misleading and does not adequately inform them about what it does.
Amendment 6, which is also known as Marsy's Law, was placed on the November ballot by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission. The panel meets every 20 years. This is the third lawsuit filed against proposals approved by the panel.
Hollander, who practices law in southwest Florida, said the measure removes rights of criminal defendants while at the same time promising to create new rights that are actually already in place.
