Mom, son reunited: ‘We should be treated as human beings’

A Brazilian mother, who asked to be identified only as W.R. holds her 9-year-old son A.R. during a news conference at the Brazilian Worker Center in Boston, Monday, July, 16, 2018. The mother spoke to reporters Monday after she was reunited with her son Saturday at Boston’s Logan airport. They had been separated since May 30 under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer AP